Tuesday evening's scheduled candidates' forum for the three Republican House 13 candidates and three GOP state Senate 52 candidates has been canceled, said Rick Stevenson of One Community United.
The event was to be held at the Rome City Auditorium, a follow-up to Monday's successful 14th Congressional District forum.
The Floyd County Republican Party earlier said it wouldn't participate in the twin forums -- citing conflicts with One Community over the Coosa High racial incidents. That didn't stop five of six Republican congressional hopefuls from participating Monday night.
Both forums in Rome were cosponsored by the NAACP as well as the Floyd County Democratic Party.
As for the Senate 52 hopefuls: Challenger Derek Keeney is scheduled to attend a candidates' forum hosted by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce tonight at the Sonoraville Recreation Complex. There is a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. with the forum set to start at 6 p.m. Eighteen candidates are scheduled to attend, including many running for Gordon County offices.
The other Republicans in the District 52 race are incumbent Chuck Hufstetler and former state House member and transportation board member Jeff Lewis.
All three are on the May 24 primary ballot and a runoff between the top two vote-getters is expected on June 21. The winner takes the seat as there is no Democratic opposition.