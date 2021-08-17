Rome and Floyd County is experiencing a deluge today as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred race across the Coosa Valley but as of Tuesday morning it appears the highest changes of severe weather are south of us.
The storm is expected to dump between 2 and 4 inches of rain, or more, before the storm clears the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Sena in the Peachtree City office said he's looking at sustained winds in the 10-15 mph range as the storm blows across Northwest Georgia. But he said he could not rule out gusts in excess of 30 mph inside bands of Fred.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the Peachtree City office for counties across Northwest Georgia, including Floyd, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Walker and Whitfield. The flood watch is expected to continue through Wednesday morning.
There is a slight threat of brief spin-up tornadoes to the east and northeast of the center of the storm as it moves northward. At deadline Monday night, Rome was still in the cone of uncertainty with respect to the exact track of the storm.
"Then we're looking at a return of afternoon and evening showers the rest of the week," Sena said. "We'll have high pressure building in behind it."
That high pressure system, combined with the heavy tropical moisture that Fred is pulling along behind it, will contribute to those typical late summer, later in the day, thunderstorms.
The high pressure will also mean that Tropical Depression Grace, which is coming along behind Fred, will stay on a much more southerly and westerly track across the Gulf of Mexico and should not have any impact on the Southeast coast.