Truett's Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue announced Tuesday it has temporarily closed even its drive-through service.
The restaurant had been trying to operate normally despite shuttering its dining room, but officials learned an employee may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Manager Greg Major posted the following explanation on the Rome Truett's Facebook page:
Rome Community –
We take very seriously the health and well-being of all of our Guests and Team Members, which is why I wanted to update you that we have decided to temporarily close Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Rome out of an abundance of caution. This is a precautionary measure after one or more restaurant Team Members experienced symptoms consistent with COVID-19. No Team Members at the restaurant have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at this time. Thank you for your patience as we navigate this unprecedented situation, and we look forward to serving you again soon!”
Thank you for understanding,
Greg Major
General Manager, Truett’s Chick-fil-A - Rome