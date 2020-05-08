Two of Floyd County's family favorite events have fallen prey to COVID-19.
The Kids Fishing Day at the pond in Rolater Park in Cave Spring, normally held in June, and the Chili Cook Off, normally held in Ridge Ferry Park in October, have both been canceled by Trout Unlimited.
Paul Diprima, a representative for the organization said there was just no way they could safely bring several hundred children and their families to the pond at the park in Cave Spring.
Department of Natural Resources Regional Fisheries Biologist Jim Hakala said that losing the event hurts because youngsters represent the future of fishing in Georgia.
"We really want to keep young people interested in fishing," Hakala said. "For those kids not attending that event is a big deal."
Similarly, Trout Unlimited has decided to cancel the Chili Cook-Off this year rather than try to reschedule. Given the competition for the calendar in the fall in any year, with organizations all over the state postponing summer events and trying to reschedule fundraisers for the fall would be doubly difficult this year.
Diprima said that the number of teams which have entered the cook-off has dwindled in recent years as similar events have cropped up across the Southeast and competitors have had to pick and choose where they want to participate.
"This is just really a bust year," said Mary Hardin Thornton director of special services for the Parks and Recreation Department. "But I think people understand."
It's just one in a series of events that had been slated for Ridge Ferry Park that have cancelled this year. Other big events, according Tammy Bryant with the parks office, include the American Cancer Society Relay for Life and the annual Easter in the Ridge celebration.
Thornton did say that the annual Farmer's Market is still being planned for the park on Wednesdays and Saturdays this summer. It is slated to kick off Wednesday, June 3.
The park will be open for Rome's annual Independence Day celebration on July 4, however there will not be any organized activities in the park this year.
Organizers said people can socially distance themselves properly while watching the firework which will be shot off from atop Jackson Hill.
Thornton pointed to the ripple effect that losing events like the Chili Cook-Off will have. It impacts the parks and recreation budget with the loss of the park rental fee as well as the habitat improvements efforts that Trout Unlimited have always made to streams across Northwest Georgia with funds generated by the event.
The cancellations also mean that one or two students will not be able to get scholarship help at the University of Georgia in the fisheries and conservation programs.