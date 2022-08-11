Three men have been charged with defrauding an elderly Armuchee woman by taking $118,000 for work that was not done or only partially completed over a period of time.
According to Floyd County Police Department reports:
Robert John Criswell, 39, of Lindale, Kyle Dewayne Dover, 28, of Cedartown and Hunter Chase Hammitt, 23, of Kingston, have been charged with exploitation of the elderly and theft by deception. Hammitt is also charged with violating the terms of his probation.
The three were arrested by FCPD investigator Jordan Clayton at a remote campsite near Johns Mountain on Wednesday while following up on a tip. The campsite was minutes away from the home of the elderly woman they scammed.
The trio reportedly scammed the victim, a 90-year-old woman, out of the large amount by being paid for work they never completed.
"Some tree work was completed, but in those cases the trees were left in place and small brush piles were left on the property," FCPD Sgt. Chris Fincher said.
"Shutters that were intended to be hung were barely attached and in some cases are hanging crooked by one screw. The suspects met the victim while working for a local tree company, but were working on their own during the commission of the crimes."
According to FCPD investigator Austin Webb, more than 33 checks were paid in various amounts for work that either was never performed or not completed.
"Frauds of this type are not uncommon and frequently occur because the elderly are sometimes embarrassed by the spending, or they are intimidated by the persistent and aggressive sales technique of scammers," Fincher said. "We encourage families and neighbors to check in with older relatives to ensure they are not being swindled, especially if there are frequent visits by service technicians or home improvement companies to the home of an elderly person."
Criswell and Dover are being held on $15,000 bond and Hammitt is held without bond Thursday afternoon.