Trinity United Methodist Church will host “Community Outreach 2.0” from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday in the church parking lot, 606 Turner McCall Blvd.
This event is for anyone who is struggling financially, emotionally or spiritually; for anyone in need of food or basic items for personal care; or for those who need a moment to fellowship with others.
Hot dogs and hamburgers will be cooked and served for lunch and free haircuts will be available.
There will be games with prizes for children, face painting and opportunities to tour the Pumpkin Patch. The worship team will provide music.
Longtime church member Robin Holt is involved with this year’s event and helped with the first such parking lot outreach at this time last year.
“I see this is as a way to give back to the community, to provide basic services that people need,” Holt said.
The outreach event also helps the members and church staff learn how they can better serve their community.
Rev. Nanci Hicks, pastor-in-charge, said their hope is to offer people of any age immediate help with a haircut, food, prayer and fellowship -- and information about some of Rome’s homelessness resources.
All events will be held outside. Takeaway bags with scarves, gloves and basic hygiene items will be given out. In the event of rain, the outreach event will be moved to the church’s fellowship hall.
Holt said Trinity has a long tradition of giving back to the community in various ways, including working with agencies such as The Salvation Army, the Davies Shelter and the Ruth and Naomi House as well as providing resources, food and meals to various food pantries in the area.
“I hope this event shows the community that we have open hearts and open doors, and that Jesus loves and understands us -- all of us,” Holt said.
If people know of someone who would benefit from this gathering, the church welcomes them to bring the person to the event. More information is available on the church’s Facebook page or by calling the church office at 706-291-0033.