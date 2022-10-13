Rome and Cave Spring are getting ready for Halloween. This year’s trick-or-treat in downtown Rome will be from 3 until 5 p.m. on Halloween, which falls on a Monday this year.
Downtown businesses will have set ups outside giving away candy. The always-popular event brings numbers potentially reaching into the thousands to Broad Street.
Also on Halloween, the 2022 edition of Truck or Treat at Ridge Ferry Park returns to in-person trick-or-treating in front of the Coca-Cola stage from 3 to 6 p.m. Vendors with lots of candy will be on hand as well as an inflatable, music and costume contests.
In Cave Spring, there are plans to close Fannin, Craven, and Love streets starting at 4:30 p.m. on Halloween for the safety of trick-or-treaters.
Cave Spring Police Chief Greg Webb recently told the city council that the tentative plan was to close the streets at 5 p.m. like last year, but he decided to change the time based on feedback from the public.
“We had some complaints last year that people started arriving before 5 p.m. while the streets were still open,” he said. “So, this year, I’m going to back it up by 30 minutes.”
The tentative plan is to reopen the streets at 9 p.m.
“That was the plan last year as well, but we ended up having folks showing up at 7:30 or 8 o’clock,” Webb said. “So, we had to keep the roads closed longer.”
Cave Spring has become one of the most popular, if not the most popular, place in Floyd County for trick-or-treaters.
Council member Jason West said he kept count last year, and had over a thousand trick-or-treaters at his home.
Scary tales and tours in Rome and Cave Spring
On Friday, the Rome Area History Center presents Hallowed Hauntings. Some of Rome's most well-known and loved storytellers will weave haunting tales of times past. The 7 p.m. show is geared for all ages, but the 8:30 p.m. is intended for ages 12 and up only. Tickets are $6 for one show or $10 for both shows.
On Oct. 21-22, and again Oct. 28-29, the Haunted on Broad walking tours will feature bone-chilling tales shared by the Ridge and Valley Storytelling Guild, and while you're on the tour, look closely; you may get to see some famous ghostly visitors from the dark side of Rome's past.
Members of the Southern Paranormal Investigators will also be on hand at a select location to share findings from an all-new investigation in downtown Rome. Tickets are $10 and the tours depart from the Rome-Floyd County Library.
Then on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30, area residents can learn more about what's lurking in the century old buildings and hear haunted tales of the past during the Cave Spring Ghost Tours. Attendees will meet at Rolater Park for all new stories and an all new route. Tickets are $10.