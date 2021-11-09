The trial for a man accused of the beating death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son in 2018 began with testimony from first responders and a Floyd County Police Department investigator.
The call went out to Floyd County E-911 at 8:03 a.m. that a child was unresponsive at an apartment on Dodd Boulevard. The dispatcher sent an ambulance and firefighters to the scene and kept the panicked sounding mother on the phone, calming her and getting vital information.
Once paramedics arrived on the scene, it seemed obvious that the child had been abused. There were bruises in several stages of healing, an EMT testified, and the child's left pupil was larger than the right one -- a sign of brain injury.
The investigator, FCPD Capt. Ojilvia Lom, spoke with the child's mother, Sydney Dean, but the story she told wasn't adding up. Dean told police the rambunctious little boy had pulled a television over on himself and later had a seizure.
A recording from that morning's interview at the hospital showed the investigator's increasing doubt about the validity of that story:
Lom: Now is not the time to protect anybody.
Dean: I'm not.
There wasn't much question that someone had repeatedly hurt little Adrian Mitchell, doctors at the hospital said. Medical professionals said the injuries were not accidental and told the mother that Adrian wasn't likely to survive.
During the investigation, it came out that Dean wasn't at home that night like she earlier had said. Her boyfriend Hassan Rashad was at the apartment with the two children. They also discovered that, less than six months prior, there had been a police investigation after Adrian's leg had been broken.
Once phone records were uncovered they showed that Rashad had texted Dean saying Adrian had an injury and sent her a photo that night. Dean had gotten off work around 7 a.m. and come home.
She first called a friend and then called 911, Rashad's attorney William Mills said.
Adrian suffered brain injuries and a fractured skull along with multiple internal injuries, including a lacerated liver and damaged left lung.
Rashad, 42, was arrested that day and has been in the Floyd County Jail since his arrest on April 13, 2018, on murder and cruelty to children charges. At that time, Rashad was on probation from a 2015 aggravated assault conviction in Clayton County.
Dean was arrested two weeks later, but released from jail on bond. For her testimony, Dean has pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years to serve eight years in prison as part of a plea deal in the case. Prosecutors dropped two felony cruelty to children charges as part of that agreement.
The trial will continue on Wednesday.