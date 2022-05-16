Trial proceedings began Monday for a 20-year-old man who prosecutors say introduced a gun into a robbery plot that ended in the shooting death of a 57-year-old grandmother in Shannon.
Of the four people who participated in an incident, Tyree Kozel Daniels was the only one who was technically an adult at 17-years-old. The three others involved in the Aug. 24, 2020 shooting were juveniles at the time of the crime.
Daniels is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
The shooter, Marvin Leedale Cronan pleaded guilty in January to a number of charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit robbery for the shooting death of Laura Regina Ross.
Thomas Lane Dean Jr. and Selena Jenae Barnes pleaded guilty to charges related to the crime in October 2021. Neither Dean nor Barnes has been sentenced.
The indictment in the case states that Barnes, Cronan and Dean conspired to rob the victim’s grandson Owen Dotson. Dotson had earlier stolen shoes from Dean and then later bragged on social media that he had come into some money, according to information presented in court.
They decided to rob Dotson and split that money. Barnes brought Daniels into the group because he had a car and none of the others did, she testified during her plea hearing in October 2021. Originally, the idea was to steal from or jump Dotson, but prosecutors said Daniels brought a .380 Smith & Wesson from his father’s storage box in Polk County and the plan got more serious.
Both Barnes and Dean gave testimony during their plea hearings. Cronan answered a few questions, acknowledging that Daniels had brought the gun but said that he was the only person on the porch when he fired the gun into the home.
When they arrived at Ross’s home at 126 Baker St., Dean, Cronan and Daniels got out of the car. Daniels handed Cronan the gun and told him “use it to scare them into not doing anything back,” Dean said during his plea in Oct. 2021.
They walked to the porch while Dean remained behind as a lookout.
“(Cronan) listened at the door and kicked the door,” Dean testified, “then fired into the house.” Cronan and Daniels ran back to the car but had to retrieve one of Cronan’s white Crocs that had fallen off.
“(Cronan) said she had seen his face, he had no choice,” Dean testified.
Over the next few days, Dean, Barnes and Cronan came up with a false alibi, and also talked about ways to pin the crime on Daniels. Several of the co-defendants originally told police the concocted story blaming Daniels, Salmon said in court.
They were all arrested several days later and have been held at the Floyd County Jail or regional youth detention centers since.