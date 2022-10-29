Tree spotting tour takes place Monday From staff reports Oct 29, 2022 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This file photo shows ginkgo trees in fall color on Fifth Avenue in downtown Rome. File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A tree spotting tour will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 4 p.m.The tour will be led by retired City of Rome arborist Terry Paige, UGA Floyd County Extension Agent Keith Mickler and John Hendrickson, a Floyd County Master Gardener.The event will start and end at the Floyd County Extension Office located at 12 E. Fourth Ave.Participants are asked to meet at the flag pole and to wear comfortable walking shoes.For questions about the Tree Walk, call the Floyd County Extension Office at 706-295-6210. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Body found on river bank Sunday Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge Teen accused of spying in a restroom at Rome High City of Cave Spring reaches deal to purchase former elementary school property Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories NC State pulls out 22-21 thriller over Virginia Tech. Closer look at how Pack did it. 31 min ago Friday, Oct. 28 high school sports roundup 32 min ago Girls cross-country sectional championship results for Saturday, Oct. 29 36 min ago High school football: Hawthorne gives Colonial Forge just enough under center to defeat Brooke Point 34 min ago High school football roundup: Caroline outlasts James Monroe in overtime in Battlefield thriller 34 min ago Report: Dahlgren trail 'suitable' as a state park, after $23 million in improvements 37 min ago Election 2022: Early voting starts today. Who is on the ballot in Central NY? 41 min ago Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 29 41 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Teenager dies in Saturday afternoon wreck Body found on river bank Sunday Around Town: Christmas trees or BBQ on Shorter Avenue? Answer: Both. What's 'Grace'-ing the River District. A dessert endorsement Youth baseball coach arrested after park confrontation, additionally faces sexual exploitation of children charge Teen accused of spying in a restroom at Rome High Latest Region Stories NC State pulls out 22-21 thriller over Virginia Tech. Closer look at how Pack did it. 31 min ago Friday, Oct. 28 high school sports roundup 32 min ago Girls cross-country sectional championship results for Saturday, Oct. 29 36 min ago High school football: Hawthorne gives Colonial Forge just enough under center to defeat Brooke Point 34 min ago High school football roundup: Caroline outlasts James Monroe in overtime in Battlefield thriller 34 min ago Report: Dahlgren trail 'suitable' as a state park, after $23 million in improvements 37 min ago Election 2022: Early voting starts today. Who is on the ballot in Central NY? 41 min ago Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 29 41 min ago