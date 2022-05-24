A map shows the Mount Berry Trail at the trailhead behind the U.S. post office on Coligni Way. The finished portion follows a left fork and work is being done to connect the trail with the Redmond Trail along the levee, which will be accessed by the right-hand fork.
Participants will get a “sneak preview” of the new Redmond Trail connection during the May TRED Walk and Talk set for Saturday.
Construction is underway on the trail, which will connect the Mount Berry Trail to the levee trail at Avenue A, giving access to the downtown district. The project is anticipated to finish by the end of June and TRED Executive Director Julie Smith said everyone is excited.
“Good things finally come to those who wait. It’s taken 10 plus years for that quarter mile section to actually happen,” Smith said. “But we’re very grateful for the tenacity of the county government, for the city stepping up and helping out financially and we’re thrilled that it’s the first link in our trail network.”
The Walk and Talk will start at 9:30 a.m. from the Mount Berry trailhead, 1420 Martha Berry Blvd., behind the post office. Plans are to walk to the new connecting bridge and then walk the Mount Berry Trail.
Smith said TRED also has future projects in the works. With the increase of connecting trails, she said, it helps people’s physical and mental health. At other monthly Walk and Talks, there are speakers such as physicians and psychologists who talk about the benefits of walking trails with others.
“With the Walk and Talks, we’re creating that community,” Smith added. “Rome has such a great quality of life. People can meet other people and not feel so isolated, and I think that’s what trails do.”
For a casual stroll along the Mount Berry Trail, walkers should bring comfortable tennis shoes and a bottle of water. Smith anticipates the group will walk half of the trail, but participants are encouraged to walk as much or as little as they want.
TRED — Trails for Recreation and Economic Development — is a nonprofit that aims to connect Floyd County through linked paths for pedestrians and bicyclists. The group funded multiple trail constructions, including the Redmond connector, with hopes to attract visitors with Northwest Georgia’s 60 miles of trails, Smith said.