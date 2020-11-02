Local trail enthusiasts spent hours Saturday with chainsaws and hand-held antique logging equipment removing 30 trees that were blown across trails at Garrard Park last week.
The impact of the remnants of Hurricane Zeta were strewn all over the hiking and biking trails at the park next to the old General Electric plant.
Cody Platt, the site manager for GE and his son Willem were among the first volunteers on the scene Saturday. While Cody was running his chain saw, young Willem was walking the trails with a cordless blower to blow some limbs and leaves off the trails and bridges across the network of trails that opened three years ago.
Billy Nicholson, one of the primary designers of the trails at Garrard Park was one of a group that went to the park after the storm blew through and found some 30 trees down across trails.
"It could have been worse. They were mostly dead or dying trees," Nicholson said. "I don't know of but two live pines that were down."
Nicholson and John Linatoc worked as a team cutting some of the larger trees with chain saws and using an old-time cant hook to move the cut sections off the trails.
Jim Hunter, a long time TRED volunteer said people enjoy the trail every day of the year and it was important to get them cleared and cleaned up. He was part of the recon group that scouted out the damages.
"Whatever we can do to give people safe passage on their given day to come out out here and enjoy this amenity is a good way to spend a Saturday," Hunter said.
Mike Rousseau, another longtime TRED volunteer who helped Bill Nicholson lay out the trail system several years ago.
"Before we finished we knew there was going to be a lot of maintenance," Rousseau said. "I live close by and I'm retired so I volunteered to come out and inspect the trails once a week and take care of whatever had to be done. That's part of what I'm doing now"
Nicholson was very pleased with the volunteer turnout and said he was particularly glad they were able to get all of the trail open again without anyone getting hurt.
Next Saturday Nicholson and other volunteers will be back at Garrard Park to repair a 48-foot banked boardwalk that was destroyed when a tree fell across it during a storm several years ago.
"We've got all the materials so I don't think it will take but a couple of hours to fix that," Nicholson said.