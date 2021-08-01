The TRED Walk and Talk took Romans to the new Mount Berry Trail on Saturday for the longest morning hike in the free summer series.
Dr. Jimmy Douglas offered health and wellness tips along the way as a large group meandered along the asphalt paralleling the Oostanaula River.
Douglas suggested that folks who are able should consider walking as much as 150 minutes a week, saying the time spent walking is more important than distance covered.
Bill Cox walks daily on trails that follow the rivers through Rome.
"It just keeps me moving and keeps me active," he said.
Cox and his wife, Mary, try to walk at a pace of 16 minutes per mile. He's got an app on his phone that keeps up with time and distance.
"Besides the wonders exercise does for your physical wellbeing, your mental fitness will certainly benefit as well," he said.
Robert Lemmings is among many Romans who now walk the Mount Berry Trail frequently. The segment, accessed from behind the U.S. Post Office on Coligni Way, opened last fall.
"It's scenic and not that hard," Lemmings said.
He is among a number of folks looking forward to this fall, when the trail will be connected to the levee trail downtown. The final segment will go on out and around to the Armuchee Connector.
The 1.9 mile piece offered a nice nearly 4-mile out and back walk for folks Saturday.
TRED Executive Director Julie Smith said the Walk and Talk series has exceeded her expectations.
"I'm thrilled with the number of people who come out every month," Smith said. "We've seen a lot of the same people, but we are also seeing new people every month."
Heather Seckman has been a regular on the Walk and Talk series. Saturday's hike was her first foray on the Mount Berry Trail.
"It was just incredible. You feel like you're way out in the country and you're really right in the middle of town," Seckman said. "We all had a great time. It was very relaxing and peaceful and I hope we can get the word out to more people that it's there."
The next Walk and Talk will be in Ridge Ferry Park, starting from the ECO Center. It's scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Smith said the feedback she has gotten is encouraging her to take a serious look at continuing the series throughout the year.
TRED stands for Trails for Recreation and Economic Development.