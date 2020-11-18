During their bi-monthly meeting, the Rome-Floyd Transportation Policy Committee discussed how the International Paper gas line construction could impact local trails and Ridge Ferry Park.
County Manager Jamie McCord met with Rome-Floyd Parks and Rec Director Todd Wofford and City Manager Sammy Rich earlier this week concerning the construction.
"They're tentatively scheduled to start work after Thanksgiving," he said. "There's going to be some tree removal, some tree replacement, the (Mount Berry) trail will be severed. It's pretty in-depth work."
Assistant Rome Public Works Director Justin Messer estimated about 20 trees in Ridge Ferry Park will be impacted during construction.
Coming in from the west along Alabama Highway and Shorter Avenue, the line will turn north on Watson Street, then turn east on Elm Street across Lavender Drive to John Davenport Drive. It will then go north on North Division Street, east on Charlton Street, south on Martha Berry Boulevard to the area of the post office where the line will cross the river.
From Ridge Ferry Park, the line will run along Turner McCall Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Kingston Highway and end at what is known as Rome Tap One.
The line will provide a 300 psi system with roughly 494,000 cubic feet of natural gas per hour to International Paper. The average residential home uses about 168 cubic feet a day.
"It will be a good thing for the community in providing that gas service to the International Paper plant, but it's going to be a disruption to a lot of things," McCord said. "It's also going to open up that area for additional industry to relocate in that area."
Cave Spring City Council member Joyce Mink said that what she is most worried about is how people will travel around Rome and Floyd County during the construction.
"It's going to be a disruption for the community on all of the right-of-ways in the areas it will go through during the next several months," McCord said.
County Commissioner Allison Watters said representatives from Atlanta Gas Light met with county commissioners over a year ago about the project and said it was very well thought out. However, she agreed with Mink that the public does need to be aware before construction starts.