People who use Rome’s Heritage Riverways Trail System now have additional trash receptacles to dispose of waste while walking or riding.
A Rome Floyd Parks and Recreation Department crew is placing 20 new containers around the trail system, starting at the Chief John Ross Memorial Bridge near the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk hotel.
Floyd County Commissioner Wright Bagby said the city and county government each chipped in to purchase 10 of the garbage receptacles.
“Hopefully we’ll do it again in years to come and pretty soon we’ll have the trail system covered,” Bagby said. “It will make it much easier for the crews that clean up the trails to empty garbage cans rather than pick up litter.”
David Mathis, chairman of the Rome-Floyd Blight and Litter Task Force, said the panel had received some complaints from folks who use the trails about the scarcity of garbage cans. He said many of the old containers are not secure and they’re open for birds or raccoons to get in, drag out trash and create more litter.
“These are secure and they’ll hold the liner in,” Mathis said. He added that the trail system is one of the great amenities of downtown Rome.
Mathis said when the task force started last fall, they spent a lot of time learning how the code enforcement and inspection offices work. They made recommendations to cross-train employees to help speed the clean-up of problem areas.
The task force has also made strides in cleaning graffiti, he said, but has pretty much put the brakes on the program during the COVID-19 situation.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to get back into really making a difference soon,” Mathis said.
Parks and Recreation Director Todd Wofford said each of the new containers cost just under $500. They’re being bolted into the asphalt or concrete on the trails.
The side gates to the containers can be locked and each one has a rain lid designed to keep water out and make it easier for the clean-up crews to remove the bags.
Trails advocate Harry Brock is helping recreation department personnel identify locations with the greatest need for the new containers — including the Kingfisher and Silver Creek trails as well as the loop out behind State Mutual Stadium.