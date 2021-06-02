Three people face drug trafficking charges as a multi-agency crackdown on activity in the Martha Berry corridor continues.
Floyd County police racked up the latest few arrests in and around the area which has become known for illegal drug activity. This week three people were arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charges and police confiscated over three ounces of the drug.
Last week Rome and Floyd police departments alongside the Floyd County Sheriff's Office made over 20 arrests, confiscating large amounts of drugs -- especially synthetic marijuana.
"It's a combined effort," Floyd County Police Department Chief Mark Wallace said.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Police found an ounce of methamphetamine in the room with 63-year-old Steven Wayne Graham at the Saga Inn at 3189 Martha Berry Hwy. late Tuesday.
Graham is charged with felony drug trafficking, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. Graham was held in the jail without bond on Wednesday.
In another arrest on Martha Berry Highway near Old Dalton Road, police arrested 32-year-old Bernard Thomas Kinney Jr. A report stated Kinney was stopped for a seat belt violation and police found two ounces of methamphetamine in the trunk of his vehicle.
Kinney is being held without bond on a parole violation as well as felony drug trafficking, possession of meth and possession of the drug with the intent to distribute.
Another woman, who was in the vehicle with Kinney, was also arrested and charged with drug trafficking as well as attempting to smuggle drugs across the guard line at the jail.
Mya Renee Thorp, 20, faces possession of cocaine, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and crossing the jail guard line with drugs charges. Thorp additionally faces misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and failure to wear a seatbelt.
The arrest reports concerning the enforcement efforts were also peppered with those accused of possession of smaller amounts of drugs in the area.
Police also found a black plastic bag containing cocaine under the passenger seat of a man who was wanted on a meth sale charge.
Stanish Tarsha Boykin, 44, was arrested Tuesday evening on a felony possession of cocaine charge and on warrants that he'd sold meth to an informant on Feb. 25 on Lakeridge Circle in Garden Lakes.
Boykin was being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail.
A woman who was found with a needle and suspected methamphetamine was arrested on a meth possession charge.
A sheriff's office deputy arrested 32-year-old Jessica Nicole Millwood near 2885 Martha Berry Blvd. She remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on $5,700 bond.