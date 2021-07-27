Traffic along the Turner McCall and Second Avenue bridges should be back to normal Wednesday as Georgia Department of Transportation crews wrap up drilling projects.
The inside westbound lane on Turner McCall Boulevard over the Etowah River was closed Tuesday as GDOT collected coring samples and worked on foundation drilling.
GDOT District Engineer Rickey Boatner explained that it's part of the upcoming bridge widening project.
The procedure is done before all major projects to make sure the ground is stable and ready for preconstruction work, he said.
The two-year project — estimated to cost $28.5 million — was originally slated to begin in August 2022. However, it was pushed to 2026 so the traffic disruptions would not coincide with work on the Second Avenue project.
The widening of Second Avenue from the Oostanaula River bridge to Turner McCall Boulevard is expected to begin in the next fiscal year. Boatner said GDOT is planning to call for bids during the summer of 2022.
The Turner McCall project area will cover the bridge and its approaches, essentially between Hicks Drive and East First Street. Once it's complete, that section of Turner McCall will be 38 feet wider, with a seven lane bridge and a middle turn lane.
GDOT engineers determined after a routine inspection a few years ago that the bridge built in 1956 was not designed to handle the weight and increased traffic demand of today.
The overall condition of the bridge has been classified as “fair” with exposed rebar and “moderate cracking” through the deck, according to the report.
Also on Tuesday, a lane of traffic on Second Avenue was closed as workers applied a void-filling leveling foam to the approach slabs at the beginning of the bridge. Boatner said it's a relatively new technique used on concrete to level out pavement.