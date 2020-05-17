Work to widen Highway 140 from Shannon to Adairsville will make a twist for the positive next week, weather permitting.
The first in a series of lane shifts is scheduled to take place Wednesday, May 20. The first shift will begin at Prosperity Way, the entrance to the Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center and extend a little more than a mile to the Bartow County line.
The second shift will be from the intersection with Big Ditch Road to the new alignments intersection with the existing four lane just west of Adairsville.
GP’s Enterprises out of Auburn, Georgia, got the contract for what is the third leg of the widening of Georgia 140 from Georgia 53 northeast of Rome all the way to Interstate 75 in Adairsville. The 6.7 mile project was valued at $56.5 million when the contract was let by GDOT in the late summer of 2016
When the lane shift takes place, motorists can expect significant delays as traffic actually weave across the existing lanes of traffic in two places between Prosperity way and the county line. Flag men will be out to facilitate safety at those crossover points during the process of shifting lanes and the heavy traffic on the highway will experience back-ups.
The most recent traffic counts for Georgia 140 registered 12,500 vehicles per day closer to the Adairsville end of the route, taken in December of 2018 and 9,540 vehicle per day closer to the Georgia 53 end of the road, a count done in April of 2019.
GDOT District Planning and Programming Engineer Joe Ciavarro told Rome and Floyd County hospitality industry officials that the completion date for the completion of the 6.7 mile highway had been pushed back from June of 2021.
GDOT Rome office engineer Ricky Boatner confirmed the latest completion date for the project is May 31, 2022.
GDOT District Engineer Grant Waldrop said the fact that the project cuts across both sides of the existing roadway has been a complicating factor and that there has been an awful lot of grading work associated with the widening of the road.
“There are some large retaining walls that we’ve had to build,” Waldrop said. “It’s definitely a heavy road widening project.” Two of what would appear to be three retaining walls have been completed but a third is still not finished yet.
Boatner said the most recent progress report from GP’s Enterprises lists the project as 73% complete.