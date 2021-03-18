The Fifth Avenue Bridge will be reduced to two through lanes Friday as city officials experiment with a design plan on the bridge.
The idea is to create a pedestrian friendly entrance to the River District on the northwest side of the Oostanaula River.
City public works personnel plan to cone off the outside lanes on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow officials to get an idea of what the impact on traffic would be with a new streetscape design.
The original conceptual design for the bridge allocates the two outside lanes for parallel parking and expanded sidewalk space.
The streetscape project was designed by the Alabama consulting firm GMC and led by former Rome planning staff employee Bryan King.
City officials hope to get a first hand look at the impact on traffic and also see for themselves if the design could be tweaked.
During a recent Public Works Committee meeting, it was suggested that, instead of closing the two outside lanes, perhaps two lanes in one direction could be used for traffic to allow for more greenspace and other design elements on the other two lanes.
City commissioners are trying to fast track redevelopment efforts in the River District. Relocation of water and sewer lines along North Fifth Avenue and West Third Street is expected to start sometime this summer.
While city officials are doing infrastructure work, they also will be working with Four Stones Real Estate. The group has purchased much of the property between West Third Street and the levee and has plans for a multi-million dollar residential, office and retail project in the area.