Toys for Tots serving over 700 Rome families this year, still accepting applications through Tuesday

The Rome Exchange Club's Toys for Tots program has been growing over the past several years, and served a combined total of 900 families in Floyd, Chattooga and Polk counties last year alone.
That number may be larger this year, as organizer Linda Hatcher said the group has received 738 applications from Rome families so far.
Even with the growing number of families in need, the community continues to supply large donations of toys and money to the program. Hatcher said there are over 250 donation boxes throughout Rome, including at grocery stores and medical offices.
People also have been turning out to volunteer at their base of operations at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. On Tuesday, Ball Corp. employees came out and bagged up toys for 120 families.
"People are being overly generous with money," Hatcher said. "Hardy Realty walked in with a $10,000 check ... Freedom Seekers stopped by with a $16,000 check ... So we're way ahead of money and toys and we haven't even brought in our donation boxes to the warehouse yet."
Hatcher said they are still very much in need of toys for boys and girls below 2 as well as ages 10 to 12.
Families can still apply for toys on the rome-ga.ToysForTots.org website through Tuesday. Parents will be prompted to provide family information and, starting with the youngest child, the name, age, and top three interests of the child. Volunteers will try their best to match up the toys with the child’s interests submitted.
Those who complete the registration process will be emailed a confirmation within seven days with information as to the pick up date and time for their family.
Toy distribution will take place all day on Dec. 18. The Rome High School Jr. ROTC will be on site helping load up cars and distribute bags.
If interested in donating or volunteering with Toys for Tots, contact Hatcher at RomeToys@gmail.com or 706-506-4635.