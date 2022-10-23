Registration for Rome's Toys for Tots program is open through Nov. 30. The successful program distributed over 14,000 toys last Christmas.
"We helped 935 families and over 3,500 children last year," said Linda Hatcher, the TFT coordinator.
The Greater Rome Toys for Tots program is for children up to the age of 12 in Floyd, Chattooga and Polk counties who would otherwise not be receiving toys.
Online registration is available for Floyd County residents only, at Rome-Ga.ToysForTots.org. Rockmart residents can register at the city police station, 770-684-2727; Cedartown residents can register at Community Share, 678-901-3434; and Chattooga County residents can register with Christie Williams, 706-859-1140.
Also, please don't register for TFT if you've registered with The Salvation Army or Floyd County Sheriffs Office, Hatcher said.
TFT was taken over by the Exchange Club of Rome when the Marine Reserve Armory base was closed. It was recognized as the top Community Service Project during the Exchange Club's national convention in Greenville, South Carolina, earlier this year.
Hatcher accepted the banner and a cash award that will be used to purchase more toys.
Toys for Tots organizers also are asking for volunteers who are interested in becoming a toy drop site, assisting with storage or transportation of toys, working the warehouse or even helping with meals. You can volunteer online, or email TFT at this address: rome.ga@toysfortots.org.
Monetary donations are being accepted through the website and new, unwrapped toys, books and stocking stuffers may be dropped off in Rome at 2 Chics and A Deal, 1804 Redmond Circle, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Dec. 13 is the last collection from the drop-off sites and volunteers expect to deliver the gifts on Dec. 17.