The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission will be looking over an application from the county to expand the Northwest Regional Industrial Park property at their Thursday meeting.
Floyd County is requesting to rezone a two-acre lot at 87 Shannon Road to expand the available acreage on the property.
Special Projects Manager Bruce Ivey, who is representing the county in this application, is requesting to rezone the property from Suburban Residential to Heavy Industrial. It would then be combined with surrounding parcels already owned by the Rome-Floyd Development Authority.
This application will go before the Floyd County Commission for a public hearing and vote at their Jan. 25 meeting.
Planning Commission members will also be voting on the rezoning of a 14.4-acre lot on Woodrow Wilson Way from Community Commercial and Multi-Family Residential to strictly Multi-Family Residential.
Applicant Gateway Development is planning on building a 210-unit apartment complex on the road. The complex would be a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and open to all age groups.
A townhouse development on First Avenue will also go before the planning commission.
Ruth Anne Anderson is proposing the construction of 41 townhomes on 3.4 acres.
There would be three-story townhomes with two-car garages that are approximately 1,800 to 1,950 square feet, as well as two-story townhomes with one-car garages that are approximately 1,630 square feet.
Since this is in the Between the Rivers District, the applicant also would need approval from the Historic Preservation Commission before permits and development could begin.
The planning commission's recommendations will go to the Rome City Commission for a public hearing and final vote on Jan. 24.
The planning commission's Thursday agenda also includes a review of three amendments to the Unified Land Development Code for properties within the city limits.
The first amendment would modify and reduce side setbacks and road frontage requirements in Rome. Under the proposed amendment, minimum lot frontage can be reduced to no less than 40 feet.
According to Assistant Planning Director Brice Wood, many members of the public have voiced opposition to the proposal.
The second amendment would allow for townhomes and tri/duplexes to be built along major roads with some restrictions in place.
Major roads would include Turner McCall Boulevard, Fifth Avenue, Division Street and Riverside Parkway.
The third amendment was requested by a local business and would reduce the distance required between billboard signs.
These amendments would only apply to properties within the city limits, not the county.
The planning commission meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St. If interested in participating in the public hearings, contact Wood at bwood@romega.us.