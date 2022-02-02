The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission will be looking over two rezoning requests that would allow a townhome complex to be built on Second Avenue and a large housing development on Calhoun Highway near Hermitage Road.
Applicant 7 Lights Investment LLC and Hermitage Partners LLC are planning on building 325 houses on 52 acres in three phases. The houses would be 1,200 square feet each.
According to the application, the property already has public sewer and public water on site.
The applicant is requesting the area be rezoned from Heavy Industrial to split-zoned Suburban Residential and Multi-Family Residential.
Planning staff recommends approval on the condition that the owner subdivides the parcels to reflect the appropriate zoning of each parcel.
The planning commission will send its recommendation to the Floyd County Commission, who will hold a public hearing and vote on Feb. 22.
An application to rezone 707 E. Second Ave. from Community Commercial to Multifamily-Residential is also on the agenda.
Applicant Buckel Design Group and Bellsouth Telecommunication plans to build a 31-unit townhome complex in place of the former AT&T building. The townhomes would be a mix of three-story units with two car garages and two-story units with one-car garages.
Staff recommends approval -- if the Rome City Commission adopts a proposed Unified Land Development Code amendment to allow townhome developments along major roads and corridors.
Planning commission members will also be reviewing a rezoning request for a proposed retail store on Rockmart Road and Rockmart Highway.
Jim Givens and Ashley Evans Development are requesting the parcel be rezoned from Suburban Residential to Community Commercial.
However, staff recommends denial since the store wouldn't fit the character of the area, which is mostly Agricultural-Residential. There are other commercial properties in the area, but they existed prior to the ULDC.
This will also go to the Floyd County Commission for a public hearing and vote on Feb. 8.
The planning commission meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St. For any questions or if you wish to watch over Zoom, contact Assistant Planning Director Brice Wood at bwood@romega.us.