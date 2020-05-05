As the temperatures start to rise, they may not be able to go to the Town Green or Northside Swim Center to cool off this summer.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord told city and county officials Tuesday the earliest the fountain at the Town Green and the Northside Swim Center could open this year would be June 20.
The city and county Joint Services held a videoconference to get an update on several joint programs Tuesday.
Whether or not they open at all this year remains a question based on state COVID-19 related guidelines with respect to the number of people that can take advantage of the water parks.
The parks and recreation department Director Todd Wofford said the whole concept of social distancing at the city pool off the Kingston Road would be extremely challenging to manage.
"We need 190 people a day at $5 a day to break even," Wofford said. "That doesn't even make sense to open up a swimming pool for 10 people. That's going to be a big question."
With the uncertainty over an opening date coupled with the timing for the hiring and certification of lifeguards and other staff, getting the pool open may be difficult this summer.
"On the side of youth activities I think we've got to use a lot of caution," City Commissioner Craig McDaniel said.
City officials did not discuss any specific plans for the re-opening of the fountain Town Green adjacent to the Forum River Center at all.
McCord also reported the annual Independence Day fireworks program is still on the calendar for July 4 but there will not be any organized events in Ridge Ferry Park.
"We do plan on the park being open but the fireworks will be on Jackson Hill," McCord said. "We have worked with local radio and media partners to simulcast ,music and information so theoretically you can still go anywhere in the vicinity of Jackson Hill and sit and watch.
"I don't see any scenario where it's going to safe to put 8,000 people back in Ride Ferry Park on July 4," Wofford said. "And I don't that many people feeling comfortable to come down to the park."
County Commission Chairman Scotty Hancock said that leadership will need to consider how to monitor places where people gather to watch the fireworks.
"They are going to gather if we have a fireworks show," Hancock said. They may not congregate at the park but they're going to pick locations to gather to watch the fireworks show if we have it."
McCord also said the Parker Center and all senior adult programming through the Parks and recreation department is still suspended pending further notice.
The Ridge Ferry Park Farmers market is still scheduled to open its annual Wednesday and Saturday morning run on June 3.