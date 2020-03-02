When the Rome Area History Museum was founded 24 years ago, archivist Selena Tilly was there, working as a volunteer.
“I remember putting these walls up in the first place,” Tilly said Monday during renovations of the same space. “So it’s like coming back home for me.”
Now called the Rome Area History Center, at 305 Broad St., Tilly and Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism Executive Director Lisa Smith are spending every Sunday and Monday there — moving walls, attaching repurposed drywall where low cabinets used to be, and ripping off old crown molding.
Sprinkled in sheet rock dust and sporting protective gloves, Smith and Tilly said they are happy to do whatever it takes to get the job done before the hired contractors arrive to install new windows in the upstairs event rental space and upgrade the entire electrical system.
“We’re basically creating a maze, like an ‘S,’ down here so there won’t be three long lines like a bowling alley anymore,” Smith said before sweeping up drywall debris. “It will have more of a continual flow.”
They are able to take entire walls down and rotate them around to new spots in order to save the city money, she said.
“The really cool part of this is, most of the products we need are already here,” Smith said.
Many of the displays and exhibits will be more vertical, with a three-dimensional appearance that will include inset shadow boxes and more items hanging from the ceilings, Tilly said.
They said their goal is to get most of the work done on the days the museum is normally closed, so visitors won’t be disrupted on the other days.
“It’s going to be really cool,” Smith said. “We’re going to have a grand reopening or unveiling or something like that.”
Tilly said she’s never shied away from construction work, having worked with her master carpenter grandfather, Roscoe Lee Terrell, since she was a young girl growing up in Rome.
“I guess you could say it’s in my blood,” she said.
Becoming emotional when she stopped working long enough to reflect on the museum’s past, Tilly said she thinks the museum’s founders — like Dr. C.J. Wyatt — would be proud of what’s being done to improve the space.
“We’re doing this is a positive way,” she said, stopping to collect herself. “I think Dr. Wyatt, who was like a father to me, would be very happy. I can just see him grinning ear to ear. It does my heart good. It does my heart good.”