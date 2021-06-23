With a potential open container test period coming in August, the Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism Board said Wednesday it's a step in the right direction to help draw people to Rome.
During their board meeting, City Commissioner Jamie Doss said he and the rest of the commission want to hear from the public on the trial period and a potential ordinance.
"We actually have a survey we're working on right now," Tourism Communication Director Kristi Kent said.
Board member Mandy Maloney said there are a lot of good statistics and data from similar small towns where an open container ordinance was passed. Based on what she read, she said, open container ordinances can have a positive impact on economic growth and tourism in small towns, like Rome.
"It can be a draw for some folks," Maloney said.
After serving on the Downtown Development Authority for a year, Doss said, it opened his eyes and he and some of the other commissioners have had a change of heart since they shot down proposals in the last few years.
The trial proposal, which was backed by the Rome Alcohol Control Commission Monday, would allow public consumption inside the downtown Business Improvement District, which extends across the Oostanaula River into the River District. It would be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between Aug. 5 and Oct. 30.
The city commission still needs to vote on the matter before it could go into effect.
On Saturday, there will be a temporary open container permit in place for the River District Arts Festival, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will have local craft vendors, sidewalk sales and live music for people to walk around and enjoy.
Also in Wednesday, Tourism Director Lisa Smith and board member Chris Kozelle said they've been busy working with film scouts around Rome and Berry College.
"This is all we do right now," Smith said. "It's the same guy, but he's all about Rome, GA ... He also worked on 'Remember the Titans.'"
Smith said she has been scouting every week for the past three months and they hope to land something soon.