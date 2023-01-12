-Severe storm walloping Rome, South Floyd. Lightning, thunder, pelting rain.
-Floyd E-911 reports power lines down at 411 south at 100 south; Chulio at Spring Creek Baptist Church; Davis Street in Lindale; 200 block North Fifth Avenue.
-2,017 customers now without power in Floyd County (multiple areas). Hardest hit: Cave Spring, more than 1,800 customers.
-From the airport: Nearly a half-inch of rain since 1 p.m.; gusts up to 43 mph; sustained wind of 18 mph (easing at 2 p.m.)
-Schools: After school activities suspended at Rome, Floyd. Floyd schools dismissing late (3:30 p.m.; will provide after-school care).
1:45 p.m. From Floyd County Schools: Dismissal being delayed until 3:30 p.m. today. After-school events canceled except for after-school care.
1 p.m. All Rome City Schools after-school activities are canceled today.
11 a.m. A tornado watch is in effect until 5 this afternoon across Northwest Georgia.
Wind advisory from 11 a.m. until 11 tonight: Strong gusts from 30-40 mph ahead of the storm line which could also bring down trees and powerlines, before storms begin.
Rough weather in January is more common than most expect. On Jan. 11, 2014, a squall line blew through Northwest Georgia with severe thunderstorms... In Cedartown, straight-line winds of 80 mph struck the hospital, causing some damage to the building but no injuries. (Source: National Weather Service)
The forecast:
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of rain between 7pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.