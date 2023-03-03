wxtwatch

A rough afternoon is possible with a tornado watch until 5 this afternoon for parts of Northwest Georgia (yellow), high wind warnings in the top tier counties (orange area) and wind advisory for most others (brown).

 National Weather Service
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In