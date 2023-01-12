4:19 p.m. Weather service cancels tornado watch for Northwest Georgia.
3 p.m. Around 4,000 customers without power across Northwest Georgia.
Georgia Power:
-Floyd County: 2,160, mostly in Cave Spring.
-Bartow County: 774
-Polk County: 566.
-Gordon County: 83.
-Chattooga County: 81.
North Georgia EMC:
-Gordon County: 388
-Floyd: 2
-Chattooga: 15.
3 p.m. update, Floyd E-911
Update 2:57pm-
-Jackson Chapel Rd at Co Line - tree and lines down
-Foster's Mill (100s) past Morton Bend twds Cave Spring - tree on lines sparking
Update 2:30pm-
2400 blk Maple Rd - 2veh accident
Sproull Rd - Tree down
Cherokee St at S Broad St - power lines down
Update 2:26pm-
-Old Rockmart Rd across from Pleasant Hope Church - 2 trees down
Update 2:22pm-
Silver St at Old Rockmart - high water
Maple at E 9th st - traffic light out
Calhoun Ave at Watters St - traffic light out
Update 2:06pm-
Mill St Cave Spring City Limits - tree down
101 at Silver Creek Mini Matt - tree down
2100 blk N Broad St - debris in rdwy
100s at Morton Bend - debris in rdwy
1:45 p.m. From Floyd County Schools: Dismissal being delayed until 3:30 p.m. today. After-school events canceled except for after-school care.
1 p.m. All Rome City Schools after-school activities are canceled today.
Wind advisory until 11 tonight: Strong gusts from 30-40 mph ahead of the storm line which could also bring down trees and powerlines, before storms begin.
Rough weather in January is more common than most expect. On Jan. 11, 2014, a squall line blew through Northwest Georgia with severe thunderstorms... In Cedartown, straight-line winds of 80 mph struck the hospital, causing some damage to the building but no injuries. (Source: National Weather Service)
The forecast:
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers before 7pm, then a slight chance of rain between 7pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.