A rough afternoon is possible with a tornado watch until 5 this afternoon for parts of Northwest Georgia (yellow), high wind warnings in the top tier counties (orange area) and wind advisory for most others (brown).
A popular tree in front of Greater Community Bank at Second Avenue and East Eighth Street was toppled by the 50-plus mph gusts midafternoon Friday.
Courtesy of Maggie Grace Brinson
A popular tree in front of Greater Community Bank at Second Avenue and East Eighth Street was toppled by the 50-plus mph gusts midafternoon Friday.
From the Whiteheads
One tree fell in the Stonebridge community in Armuchee prior to the arrival of the strongest part of the storm.
National Weather Service
How things looked on radar at 1:39 p.m. Friday. The yellow "boxes" indicate severe thunderstorm warnings; the red area: tornado warnings.
National Weather Service
A rough afternoon is possible with a tornado watch until 5 this afternoon for parts of Northwest Georgia (yellow), high wind warnings in the top tier counties (orange area) and wind advisory for most others (brown).
A tornado warning for the Shannon area was canceled in minutes as the suspected area of circulation spun into Gordon and Polk counties. A tornado watch for the area was lifted at 3:50 p.m.
More than 5,000 Georgia Power customers were without service across Floyd County at 3:45 p.m. Another 3,300 were out in Bartow, Chattooga and Gordon counties.
Another 1,900 North Georgia EMC customers in Gordon were without service as well as 363 in Chattooga and two in Floyd.
Several traffic signals are out and trees have been reported downed in several areas. Rome Fire Department and Georgia Power crews were called to a powerline down, and on fire, at Starbuck on Turner McCall Boulevard.
The main entrance to Berry College is closed with traffic diverted to the "service entrance" near the football stadium because of downed trees. More trees are reported down across the campus.
Schools: Rome City Schools dismissed students at 12:30 p.m. Friday with after-school activities canceled with the exception of some athletics. Unity Christian did the same at 1 p.m. Floyd County Schools will maintain normal schedules. Schools in Gordon and Polk counties dismissed early as well.
51 mph gusts: A line of fast moving storms is making its way toward Floyd County and is expected to hit potentially around 2:30-3 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings are up in the extreme corner of the state; a tornado warning is active in Northeast Alabama.
Ahead of the storm, winds of 29 mph have been recorded at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport/Towers Field and gusts to 54 mph as the storm roared through.
From Rome City Schools dismissal:
Elementary Schools: 12:30 pm dismissal
Car riders and student drivers: 1:00 pm
High school and Middle School bus riders: 1:30 pm
After-school activities: canceled
High school athletics: Plan to attend scheduled events. Please stay tuned for updates from coaches
Weather forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 40. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.