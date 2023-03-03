A massive clean-up and repair effort was under way across Floyd County Friday afternoon after storms toppled dozens of trees and knocked out power service to more than 10,000 customers across the region.
Several tornado warnings were issued midafternoon as the cold front zipped from west to east. A tornado watch for the area was lifted at 3:50 p.m.
More than 5,100 Georgia Power customers were without service across Floyd County at 4:45 p.m. Another 3,100 were out in Bartow, Chattooga and Gordon counties.
North Georgia EMC reported 1,300 customers in Gordon were without service as well as 356 in Chattooga and two in Floyd.
Several traffic signals are out and trees have been reported downed in several areas. Rome Fire Department and Georgia Power crews were called to a powerline down, and on fire, at Starbuck on Turner McCall Boulevard.
The Floyd County Police Department issued a statement at 4:30 p.m., assessing some of the damage:
"At this time, all fire units are busy with calls holding for service. There are more than 40 calls for power lines down at this time (see list below). In at least four locations, 911 received reports of trees on houses. A few others are not listed but fell on carport or not attached garage.
"Model Elementary lost about 100 foot of awning in front of their school."
The main entrance to Berry College was closed with traffic diverted to the "service entrance" near the football stadium. The main entrance is now open but the service road is closed.
The official word from campus, as of 4:30 p.m.:
"High winds toppled a couple of dozen trees on campus, especially along the main entrance to campus headed toward Krannert. We are currently without power. There have been no reported injuries. We are working to clear roads and assessing damage. We have found damage to a few cars but no major damage to buildings."
The damage brought back memories of the straight-line winds that ravaged Berry in April 2011.
Schools: Rome City Schools dismissed students at 12:30 p.m. Friday with after-school activities canceled with the exception of some athletics. Unity Christian did the same at 1 p.m. Floyd County Schools will maintain normal schedules. Schools in Gordon and Polk counties dismissed early as well.
51 mph gusts: A line of fast moving storms is making its way toward Floyd County and is expected to hit potentially around 2:30-3 p.m. Severe thunderstorm warnings are up in the extreme corner of the state; a tornado warning is active in Northeast Alabama.
From Floyd County Police:
- Powerlines down
- 1. Tipperary Drive
- 2. Old Dalton Road
- 3. Mango Drive
- 4. Horseleg Creek Road
- 5. Shannon Road
- 6. Bells Ferry
- 7. Rush Chapel
- 8. Ramblewood Drive
- 9. Calhoun Road at Model Elementary
- 10. Chief Vann Drive
- 11. Livingston Road
- 12. Wilkerson Road
- 13. Horseleg Creek Rd / Creekside Way
- 14. Wilkerson / Drummond
- 15. 1522 Burnett Ferry
- 16. Flora / Pecan
- 17. First St in Rome
- 18. Elm/ Lavender
- 19. Lakemoore/ Dekle
- 20. Walnut Avenue
- 21. 200 Bass Ave
- 22. Elmwood / Dogwood
- 23. 206 Kingston Ave
- 24. Redmond Cir / Redmond Rd
- 25. 27 / Loop 1
- 26. Gadsden / Rehoboth
- 27. Ross St
- 28. Green Street
- 29. Buttermilk Road
- 30. Old Dalton Rd
- 31. 3370 Alabama Hwy
- 32. Old Dalton near Glenwood
- 33. Eden Drive
- 34. Franklin Street
- 35. Old Dalton / Sylvan
- 36. John Davenport at rr tracks
- 37. Turkey Mtn / Davis Loop
- 38. 176 Lyons Bridge Road
- 39. Clervue Drive
- 40. East Hermitage
- 41. Juniper at Spruce Street
Trees on Houses
- 102 Chief Vann Drive
- 317 Greenwood Ave
- 10 Lovell Lane
- 107 Billy Pyle