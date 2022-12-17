Toles, Temple & Wright hosts glove drive for guests at the Davies Shelters

Toles, Temple & Wright is hosting a glove drive for guests at the Davies Shelters. The drive continues through Dec. 30 and new men’s and women’s gloves can be dropped off at the TTW office at 611 Turner McCall Blvd.
Toles, Temple & Wright Inc. is now collecting donations of new men’s and women’s gloves and HotHands hand warmers as part of its Warm Hands, Warm Hearts drive to benefit the Davies Shelters.
Donations will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 30.
Luke Chaffin with TTW said that hosting this event was very important to TTW because of the respect they have for the Davies Shelters and the work they do. Also, with it being the holiday season, the company wanted a way to support the shelters and their guests directly.
“In the winter months, our guests’ ability to stay healthy is often dependent on having easily accessible and compact resources that help them to stay warm,” said Blake Dean, outreach and communications manager at the Davies Shelters.
Gloves were chosen specifically because of their accessibility and low price point, Chaffin said.
“Gloves are easy to find and yet it may seem like a small gesture, but has such a large impact. It’s an easy and great way for people to help others during the holidays,” Chaffin said.
Donations can be dropped off at the TTW office at 611 Turner McCall Blvd. during regular business hours; Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Those wishing to make financial contributions are invited to purchase Amazon gift cards.
For more information regarding the Warm Hands, Warm Hearts glove drive, call TTW at 706-291-0202 or email community@ttwrome.com.