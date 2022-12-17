Toles, Temple & Wright hosts glove drive for guests at the Davies Shelters

Toles, Temple & Wright is hosting a glove drive for guests at the Davies Shelters. The drive continues through Dec. 30 and new men’s and women’s gloves can be dropped off at the TTW office at 611 Turner McCall Blvd.

