Toles, Temple & Wright honored their trailblazing founder Sara Wright during Women’s History Month with a street sign unveiling ceremony Tuesday.
Sara Wright was one of the three founders of the 50-year-old Rome real estate firm. According to its vice president, Bill Temple, after the death of her husband, selling properties allowed Wright to provide for her family while giving her enough time to raise her children. She quickly built a positive reputation and created her own company, Sara Wright Real Estate. In 1972, Max Toles and Brooke Temple recruited her as an associate broker.
“Wright’s name and expertise brought such prestige that Toles and Temple agreed it must be incorporated into the new company’s name and branding,” Temple said, commenting on the value she added to the company.
Her fellow founder, Brooke Temple, said Wright was a trailblazer for women in business and overcame many obstacles.
Wright’s eldest daughter, Sally Wright Shropshire, said of her mother, “she was always kind of ahead of her time and not very afraid of anything. ... She really made her own way.”
Now, outside the office at 611 Turner McCall Blvd., two street signs mark the new Sara Wright Way.
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said it was important for the city to facilitate Wright’s legacy.
Shropshire said her mother loved the business and was always connected in some way to it.
“She loved it,” Shropshire said. “Even when she had retired and was living with me and was laying in bed during the day, she’d call them and say ‘Why did you let (so-and-so) get that listing?’”
Shropshire said she’s “over the top” about the street named after her mother, who believed that real estate was a full time job and her passion for the business was lifelong.