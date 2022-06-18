Although no one has notified Floyd County Schools officials on whether anyone else has claimed the title on the Cave Spring Elementary School property, the school system still has to wait a few more months before they can move forward with disposing of the property.
“In my discussion with the school board, we’re all interested in doing what’s best for the city of Cave Spring,” FCS Superintendent Glenn White said. “We all want to do something to help the community and make sure that building doesn’t become an eyesore 10 years from now.”
School system attorney King Askew will know for sure next week whether or not anyone else has claimed the title.
A master on the quiet title action will be sent to Judge William “Billy Sparks” for a review. After that, it will be another four weeks before the school system can do anything with the property.
White expects the title to be officially cleared by August or September.
Back in 2020, the Floyd County school system decided it needed to close Cave Spring Elementary after the student population reached such a low point that the Georgia Department of Education was going to pull funding from it.
Despite a major backlash from the local community, the school board voted to close Cave Spring Elementary School and Glenwood Primary School, stating that the system had too many buildings and not enough students.
After a year going back and forth on what to do with the property, with the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority being interested at one point, the school system began working on clearing the title for the school property so the Board of Education could take action on disposing of the property.
When they first filed the quiet title action, the Cave Spring Community Coalition, a group of city officials and community members from the area, petitioned the Cave Spring City Council to file its own claim on the property based on a contract from almost 100 years ago.
When the elementary school was purchased by the county school system in 1929, a reversion clause was included in that agreement. It stated that if the school system ever used the property for anything other than school purposes, the ownership would revert back to the Trustees of the Cave Spring Consolidated School District.
However, that school district was dissolved sometime in the 1930s. The Floyd County school system’s attorney King Askew contends that dissolution makes the clause null and void.
Many Cave Spring residents contended that, because the consolidated school district was so intertwined with the Cave Spring City Council, the government has a right to the property.
The school board argued that even if the reversion clause was enforceable, that entity no longer exists. Secondly, the Floyd County school board doesn’t intend to use the property “for other than school purposes,” they argue. They intend to sell it.
In April, the City Council opposed a quiet title action by the school system in an effort to finally obtain the property. In essence, the title action seeks to clear any claims on the property so the school system can sell it. Since the council’s attorney works at the same firm as Askew, they hired Wade Hoyt IV to represent them in the case.
However, on Tuesday, the council voted to pull out of the quiet title action after Hoyt reported he couldn’t find any substantial evidence to back up the claim.
Moving forward, the school board will have to vote on how they want to dispose of the property.
According to White, they will have three options: selling the property, auctioning it off or donating the property to a local government or entity.