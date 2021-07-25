Rome’s longest continuously held 5K race, the annual Gary Tillman Memorial Clocktower Road Race and 2-mile walk, is set for Aug, 21.
The event will be run on a Saturday, with the 5K beginning at 8 a.m. and the health walk shortly after, at 8:05 a.m. Online registration is open at RunSignUp.com.
Pre- and post-race activities will be held at Heritage Park, 255 Jewell Frost Drive, behind the levee.
Event proceeds will benefit the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, 202 E. Third Ave. It’s the nonprofit social safety net organization’s largest source of revenue each year.
This marks the 36th year of the event. It is now named in honor of local businessman and supporter Gary Tillman, who perished in a 2005 plane crash that also claimed the life of his daughter Hannah and her friend Anna Kipp.
Beginning on North Second Avenue in front of Barron Stadium, the race ends on top of the levee back in Heritage Park. The course cuts through downtown and includes a climb up Clocktower Hill in the second mile, and a circling of the base of Myrtle Hill in the third mile.
Male and female winners will be named, including first places in overall, master and grand master categories.
The day of race registration fee for the 5K is set at $35, while the fee is $30 for the health walk.
Even those not interested in directly participating in the event are invited get out and support those who are.
For more information about the 5K and health walk visit TillmanClocktowerRace.org online, call 404-723-7732 or email organizers of the annual event at tillmanclocktowerrace@yahoo.com.