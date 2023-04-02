Over 20 years ago, a group of like-minded pilots started TigerFlight at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Armuchee.
They were all pilots, some of them served in the military, and they all wanted to share with the younger generation how aviation had changed their lives for the better.
“They gave us half a hangar,” said Phil Cataldo of TigerFlight. “And that’s how we got our start.”
TigerFlight has now flown over 1,000 kids in their airplanes, free of charge, under the umbrella of the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 709.
Their aircraft is the Alon A-2 Aircoupe “Twin-Tailed Tiger,” painted with their distinctive tiger stripes, which comprise their demonstration team.
“That’s how we actually started with name ‘tiger,’” Cataldo said. “The plane has a distinctive twin-tail, which makes it a bit more stable. So we just started with that.”
TigerFlight Foundation’s mission is to inspire youth and adults to become “pilots in command” of their own lives. Major foundation components include TigerFlight Formation Flight Team, TigerFlight Museum, and the Children’s Education and Motivational Program.
TigerFlight now consists of four aircraft, 14 active pilots, two skilled formation flight coaches and several skilled ground crew members.
Their demonstration team, flying in tight formation during flyovers for special events, is probably their most recognized aspect. They’ve done Veterans Day parades, military funerals and sporting events.
“We’re all-volunteer,” Cataldo says. “So we’re always looking for new partners and organizations we can work with.
Cataldo also explains TigerFlight’s connection to World War II’s famous “Flying Tigers” who fought against Japan and were led by Claire Chennault, a retired American military aviator.
“We had the planes and we had the pilots, but if we wanted to be a squadron, we would need a logo,” Cataldo said.
So he worked on the “twin-tailed” tiger logo, but was concerned that it might borrow too much from the famed “Flying Tigers” logo.
“But I had the occasion to meet Chennault’s grand-daughter,” Cataldo said, “and she thought her grandpa would have loved it, and she wrote us a nice letter, so we stuck with using the twin-tail tiger logo.”
Cataldo started flying at a very early age, as his father’s best friend was a former WWII aviator, and used to take him flying.
“I got bit by the aviation bug at an early age, and even though I went on to college, got married and raised a family, it never left me,” he said.
Cataldo says he’s hoping that exposing kids to aviation can inspire them as it inspired him. “It’s all about the kids,” he says.