Fines from speed cameras near Rome High School will begin on Wednesday as students return to school over the long Labor Day holiday.
The cameras placed on Veterans Memorial Highway in the school zone in front of the high school and middle school complex were activated on Aug. 5, alongside signs alerting drivers to the presence of the cameras.
So far, only warnings have been sent to the owners of vehicles traveling more than 10 mph over the limit. On Wednesday with the return to school, they’ll receive instead a $75 fine on the first offense and $125 on a second offense.
Those tickets will go to the owners of the cars. The cameras only capture the license plates — not the drivers’ images.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said that by Aug. 30 there had been over 1,000 warnings issued. At least a quarter of those warnings were issued in the first several days the cameras were activated, but violations haven’t slowed down.
While the automated system is operated under a contract with RedSpeed USA, a certified Rome Police Department officer reviews and approves each violation before a ticket can be issued.
The option to place the cameras in school zones to catch speeding drivers has been allowed since Georgia House Bill 978 was passed into law during the 2018 legislative session.
The Rome City school board approved the measure in 2019 and the City of Rome approved it in March 2020.
Of the revenue generated from the speed cameras, 35% goes to RedSpeed, which installed and monitors the devices. The other 65% goes to the Rome Police Department. It does not go into the city’s general fund.
The cameras will only issue tickets during the periods from an hour before school begins to an hour after school ends.