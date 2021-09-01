Fines from speed cameras near Rome High School will begin on Sept. 7 and so far over 1,000 warnings have been issued.
The cameras placed on Veterans Memorial Highway in the school zone in front of the high school and middle schools were activated on Aug. 5, alongside signs alerting drivers to the presence of the cameras.
The warnings will continue to be sent to the owners of vehicles traveling more than 10 mph over the limit until next Tuesday. At that point they'll receive a $75 fine on the first offense and $125 on a second offense.
Those fines will go to the owners of the cars and the cameras only capture the license plates — not the drivers’ images.
Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said as of Monday there had been 1,017 warnings issued. At least a quarter of those warnings were issued in the first several days the cameras were activated, but violations haven't slowed down.
They've stayed steady.
"Low day was 42 high day was 69," she said. "Average over the time period is 59 per day."
While the automated system is operated under a contract with RedSpeed USA, a Rome Police Department officer reviews and approves each violation before a ticket is issued.
The option to place the cameras in school zones to catch speeding drivers is allowed by Georgia House Bill 978, which was passed into law during the 2018 legislative session.
The Rome City School board approved the measure in 2019 and the City of Rome approved it in March 2020.
During the 2020 meeting with the city, police Capt. Chris DeHart said drivers are often clocked at 60 mph in front of Rome High, where the limit is set at 45 mph during school hours.
Speeds in the 70s and 80s aren’t uncommon, he told commissioners.
Of the revenue generated from the speed cameras, 35% goes to RedSpeed, which installed and monitors the devices. The other 65% goes to the Rome Police Department and doesn’t go into the city’s general fund.
The cameras will only issue tickets between an hour before school begins and an hour after school ends.