Three Rome City Schools buses were involved in a minor daisy-chain accident at the merger of Second Avenue and Martha Berry Highway Wednesday morning before noon Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson with the Rome City Schools:
The buses were from West End Elementary, and were transporting kindergartners to a field trip at the Desoto Theatre on Broad Street in downtown Rome.
It appears that the lead bus stopped short when attempting to merge onto Martha Berry, and the two trailing buses ran into the bus in front of it.
Three students and one adult were treated on scene by Atrium Health Floyd EMS for bumps and bruises. No serious injuries were reported, and all children were returned to school.
One of the buses was taken out of service, but was still able to be driven.
That merger location is known for accidents, as motorists coming off of Turner McCall onto Martha Berry tend to carry a lot of speed, and are typically expected to merge at travel speeds, without the use of a merge lane.