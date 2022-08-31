After recent renovations the building at 800 Broad Street is now full. Those aren't the only changes coming, there’s the potential for a name change in the future as well as a potential for apartments. The building currently has two levels as well as a parking garage.
After recent renovations the building at 800 Broad Street is now full. Those aren't the only changes coming, there’s the potential for a name change in the future as well as a potential for apartments. The building currently has two levels as well as a parking garage.
John Bailey
The former Georgia Power building at 800 Broad Street.
The former Georgia Power building at the corner of Broad Street and Turner McCall, which has recently undergone massive renovations, is all leased up as of Thursday.
Renovations to the space have segmented the building into several spaces since its purchase in December 2021 by Levy. Hardy Realty recently announced that the 43,000-square-foot office building is 100% occupied. The building's new occupants are Brown and Brown Insurance, FirstBank and Wright Athletics.
“Situated at the corner of one of the highest traffic count intersections in Rome, the building offers the occupants ample parking, visibility to the public, accessibility and security. Ira does a great job of working with tenants to create positive and long term partnerships." said Jimmy Byars, CEO of Hardy Realty.
At the time of purchase the property was occupied by seven tenants -- including the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority -- and since purchasing they've have been able to lease the remaining 12,500-square-feet of space to new tenants.