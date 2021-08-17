Three more people stopped by city hall on Tuesday to qualify for the Rome City Board of Education and Rome City Commission elections.
Businesswoman LuGina Brown filed her qualifying paperwork on Tuesday, making her the second person to qualify for one of the three Ward 2 posts.
RCS board members Jill Fisher and Alvin Jackson also qualified today, which makes seven candidates that have qualified for the seven school board seats.
City Clerk Joe Smith is the contact to qualify with for one of the three Ward 2 commission seats or seven school board seats. Candidates can stop by his office at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St. from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday to qualify.
To run for any of the four-year-term positions, candidates must be at least 21, a registered voter since at least May and a city resident for at least a year as of the Nov. 2 election date.
Candidates for the City Commission seats have to be living in Ward 2 for at least 90 days. The area sits south of the Etowah River and southeast of the Coosa River. Ward maps are posted at RomeFloyd.com and at the city clerk’s office.
The qualifying fee is $252 for City Commission and $126 for school board, equal to 3% of the seat’s annual salary. Candidates will also have to fill out paperwork provided by Smith.
The last day to qualify for the Cave Spring City Council election is Wednesday at Cave Spring City Hall at 10 Georgia Ave.
To qualify for one of the posts, candidates must be living within the Cave Spring city limits for at least one year prior to the election, be 21 or older and be a registered voter. The candidate with the most votes wins the seat. The qualifying fee is $45.
Cave Spring City Clerk Judy Dickinson will oversee the election and qualifying. She can be reached at 706-777-3382 or JDickinson@CityOfCaveSpring.com.
All candidates can submit a qualifying statement of 300 words or less to the Rome News-Tribune to run in the Saturday, Aug 21, newspaper. Candidates can email their statement, along with a high resolution photo, to RomeNewsTribune@rn-t.com.