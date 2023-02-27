To better track how people use parking space downtown, Rome is suspending the three-hour limit for on-street parking on Broad Street during a study beginning Wednesday.
The goal is to track consumer behavior and spending trends in order to potentially dictate parking protocols in the future.
"This will give us some real data to use... when parking becomes a discussion item," Downtown Development Authority Parking Manager Julie Harris told city commissioners during a recent premeeting caucus.
They're hoping to find out the answers to questions like what do downtown's businesses need as far as parking is concerned and whether or not parking regulations are harming businesses.
According to DDA Director Aundi Lesley, the aim of the study will be to get data about how long consumers are staying downtown, and if the time limit changes consumer behavior.
“There’s a lot of conjecture and speculation on what we think,” she said. “Each individual business, depending on their business model — they may be a hair salon, for instance, where their client may have to spend four hours downtown. They are very unique versus a retail shop. So, we would like to get an average of how long people would be willing to stay downtown, and how much they are willing to shop and spend money downtown if there is no restriction of a time limit, which is currently three hours.”
However, during the study, the public parking decks and lots will continue to be monitored and will require either a permit or vehicle registration upon arrival.
"Please note that, to gather this data, the patrol car will still continue to run as normal. We encourage all downtown parking permit holders, residents, business and property owners and employees to continue to utilize off-street parking," a release from the DDA stated.
Once the study is over in April, the current parking enforcement regulations will go back into effect. However, they're hoping that results from the study may be able to be used to improve parking practices and enforcement downtown, especially as redevelopment takes place in the River District.