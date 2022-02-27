A former chair is calling on Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's hometown party to denounce her appearance at a white nationalist conference in Orlando on Friday.
"I spent 10 years building our Republican Party here in Rome -- three of those years as county chair," Andy Garner said in a statement Sunday. "I care deeply about our party and my community. This is not who we are. It's time to stand up to Mrs. Greene."
In coverage of the America First Political Action Conference, the Orlando Sentinel called it "a secret white nationalist conference." Garner was more direct.
"She accepted an invitation and spoke to a group of known white supremacists who cheered Russia and chanted 'Putin, Putin' BEFORE she spoke. She spoke anyway," he said. "Ukraine is burning and our European allies fear what Putin will do next."
Greene, R-Rome, was introduced by AFPAC founder Nick Fuentes, who was involved in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017 and has been subpoenaed over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.
Greene later said on her official Twitter account -- her personal account was suspended for repeated covid misinformation -- that she does not know Fuentes, who introduced her at AFPAC.
"I am not going to play the guilt by association game in which you demand every conservative should justify anything ever said by anyone they’ve ever shared a room with," she tweeted.
"I want to embrace the young, boisterous and energetic conservatives in our movement — not cancel them like the establishment does," she added.
Floyd County GOP Chair Jamieson Palmer, a Black man who was elected last week, posted Sunday on Facebook that the party is aware of Greene's attendence at AFPAC, although he did not further address it.
"The Floyd County Republican Party denounces ALL radical and racist speech. ... (and) stands united with Ukraine as they fight for freedom against tyranny and Russian aggression," he wrote.
Greene went on to speak Saturday as a panelist at the Conservative Political Action Conference, an organization Fuentes broke with as insufficiently conservative to launch his America First PAC.
CPAC, also held in Orlando this year, has tried to distance itself from Fuentes, kicking him out last year when he attempted to enter.
Greene, who first took office last year, is being challenged in the May 24 primary by Republicans Jennifer Strahan, Charles Lutin, James Haygood and Eric Cunningham.
Strahan released a statement Saturday noting that AFPAC also featured "other controversial guests," including former GOP Congressman Steve King of Iowa.
The Republican leadership removed King from his committee assignments in 2019, after his veiled racist statements turned to openly questioning why the terms "white nationalist" and "white supremacy" are considered negative. He was ousted in the 2020 GOP primary by current U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra.
"Rep. Greene has continually shown us this is who she is and what she stands for," said Strahan. "No matter how many formal apologies she makes, her actions prove otherwise.
"Luckily, Georgia's 14th Congressional District and its constituents are not represented by her. After spending ample time traveling this district and meeting with voters, it is evident that she does not accurately speak for us. It is time for new leadership in our district. This just further proves that point."
Three Democrats -- Marcus Flowers, Holly McCormack and Wendy Davis -- are vying for their party's nomination and the Libertarian Party has already nominated Angela Pence to run for the seat.
Davis also released a statement on Sunday condemning Greene.
"Honestly, I don’t know what’s worse, that a member of the United States Congress cheered Russia’s strongman as he tried to crush a democracy, or that she did it at a gathering of racists," Davis said. "I’m stunned that even Marjorie would stand so proudly in opposition to American ideals."
'Our secret sauce'
Speakers at Fuentes' AFPAC event this year praised “Western white culture” and called for White House adviser Anthony Fauci to be hanged, HuffPost reported.
Attendees also chanted, “Putin! Putin!” and cheered the Russian invasion of Ukraine, said Ben Lober, a research analyst at Political Research Associates who watched a live stream of the event.
Fuentes praised the crowd as “our secret sauce ... young white men,” Lober wrote on Twitter.
“(They say) Vladimir Putin is Hitler and they say that’s not a good thing,” Fuentes said, according to a video of the event. “I shouldn’t have said that,” he added, smiling, to laughter.
Fuentes revealed Greene as the secret guest, referring to the gathered crowd as “canceled Americans,” HuffPost reported.
In a video posted Saturday to Greene’s website, she said she was “not familiar” with Fuentes’ views and that she spoke because there were a large group of young people with whom she wanted to share “American first policies.”
Grumbling could be heard when Greene’s name was announced at CPAC Saturday morning. But she later got cheers when she said, “I refuse to be silent, and I refuse to shut up and I’m so proud to be up here ... because none of us are going to stay quiet.”
Greene was stripped of her committee assignments last year for her endorsements of QAnon conspiracy theories and threats of violence against Democrats.
Like last year, Fuentes kept the location of his gathering secret until the last minute.