In the wake of recent mass shootings, local nonprofit Turn Your Back on Hate hosted a Rise Up Against Gun Violence rally Saturday in front of the Rome-Floyd Law Enforcement Center.

“We wanted to have this rally today because gun violence is something that is happening over and over and over and it's time for everyone to take action, stand up and to ask Congress to put things into place to create change -- because this is something that affects all of us,” explained Lauren Jones, one of the event coordinators.

Umbrellas, lawn chairs, big brim hats and orange shirts filled the lawn as the 100 or so supporters gathered to listen to the speakers and show their support in the summer heat.

“Just hearing that there’s been over 200 mass shootings this year is pretty disturbing," said Bitsy Burton, one of the many in attendance. "The most recent one this past week, I sat and cried in front of the TV. You watch it because you want it to not just hit home with you, but with the world.”

The speakers included faith and community organization leaders striving for peace: Rev. Terrell Shields of Calvary Baptist Church, community activist Shelly Peller, Oralia Límon Caldera of Romanos Unidos, local NAACP chair Sara Malone and recent Rome High School graduate Mallory Rogers.

“If we could slow down the access to guns and the number of assault weapons that are available in our country, then maybe, just maybe we could save the lives of innocent people. Especially our most innocent people, our children. So why would we not do that?” shared Peller.

It’s easy to get angry, Rogers said, but she urged listeners to understand the deep, and spreading, pain.

"I ask you to grieve for these innocent students and teachers. Grieve for the families, siblings, and schools that carry on their legacy. And grieve for the generation that is growing up in the age of school shootings," she said. "This is not normal and America should not accept it to be. Another generation should not have to grow up with the threat of violence in school.”

At a table set up on the sidelines, attendees could fill out cards to their senators and representatives, expressing their thoughts.

“I’m just so appalled, disgusted and frustrated that nothing is ever done. I mean it's just disgraceful that these things happen. I know there are things that can be done. I’m just looking for hope. That’s why I came out today because I wanted to see other people who feel the same way and I’m very glad I came,” said Sheila Shaw.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription