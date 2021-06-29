A heated debate over a 90-day trial period for an open container district in downtown Rome started Monday night, a full two weeks before the concept will be formally presented to the city commission for a third time.
While the proposal is expected to be brought forward on first reading before the commission July 12 locals are already sharing their opinions concerning the measure.
During the public participation section of the commission session, Clementine Slack spoke passionately against the open container public consumption concept. She suggested that commissioners are being pushed into a corner to vote for the proposal.
On the flipside of that argument, local attorney Jeremy Salter told commissioners they could not legislate morality.
Up to this point, similar efforts to approve open container public consumption of alcohol downtown failed in 2017 and again in 2020.
During the pre-meeting caucus, Downtown Development Aundi Lesley presented the results of a survey of downtown property owners and residents which indicated overwhelming support for the 90-day trial period.
Saying the survey only represented less than one percent of Rome's population, Mayor Craig McDaniel intimated that the DDA only polled those who would give positive response.
"I'm not going to vote for it," McDaniel said. The mayor's vote is only used in to break a tie in the commission.
Part of the DDA presentation listed more than 30 Georgia Main Street cities which have some form of open container, public consumption of alcohol ordinance.
"Every one of those cities has a leg up on us," City Commissioner Mark Cochran said.
A heated debate ensured regarding the topic.
On the other side of the issue, Commissioner Bonny Askew the city shouldn't promote open consumption of alcohol downtown when there is already a crime problem.
"We don't need to increase the probability (of alcohol induced problems)," Askew said.
The trial period being sought by the DDA would run from August 5 through October 30 with public consumption allowed inside the downtown Business Improvement District Thursday, Friday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The first reading during their July 12 meeting will be followed by a public hearing and vote slated for the city commission's July 26 meeting.