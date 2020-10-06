A Nashville woman remained in jail Tuesday morning on an $11,200 bond after police say she conspired to have 77 grams of methamphetamine delivered to the Floyd County Prison, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandy Christina Batchelder, 43, used recorded phone lines at the prison as well as the inmate email system to make a plan with multiple inmates back on Aug. 5th to have someone deliver the drugs to the facility.
The latest to be charged in the ongoing case, Batchelder was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with felony use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, attempt or conspiracy to violation the Georgia Controlled Substance Act, and items prohibited for possession by inmates.
Warden Mike Long said in late August his Criminal Investigations Division worked the case along with officers from the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force to stop the drugs from being smuggled into the prison earlier this month.
According to warrants, Batchelder and another woman conspired with two inmates to have the meth delivered by a third party to an inmate crew working at the Public Animal Welfare Services facility at 99 N. Avenue.
Merilea Levitt Hansler, of Cumming, turned herself in at the Floyd County Jail back on Aug. 31 to face felony charges of items prohibited for inmates, conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act and use of a communications facility involving a controlled substance.
The shipment was intercepted by Floyd County Prison personnel at the shelter who immediately called Task Force agents to assist in the investigation.
They found the drugs on Dale Bruce Shaw, 35, of Cartersville. Task force commander Sgt. Cathy Taylor said a handgun was found inside Shaw’s car after her agents obtained a search warrant for the vehicle.
He was arrested on the scene and charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, drug trafficking and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
Cpl. Guy Hunt with the prison CID said the large cache of 77 grams was one of the largest drug seizures he’d investigated in the prison system.