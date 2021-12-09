The third case of the Omicron variant has been found in an unvaccinated metro-Atlanta resident with no recent international travel history, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
"The individual has mild COVID symptoms and is isolating at home. Contact tracing is underway to identify close contacts at risk of COVID-19 infection," a press release stated.
Previously, two cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed in metro Atlanta residents. One of those individuals was tested in New Jersey and is recovering there.
The omicron variant has now been detected in patients in at least 21 U.S. states and in dozens of countries around the world.
"Preliminary data show that Omicron may cause less severe illness but may spread more easily than the Delta variant," the release stated. "Scientists are still researching how well the current COVID vaccines or natural immunity hold up against Omicron, and caution that it is too early to make conclusions about Omicron because there is not enough data available."
More than 1,000 new cases of COVID are reported daily in Georgia, 99% of which are Delta variant and predominantly in unvaccinated individuals.
At this point, all Georgians over the age of five are eligible for COVID vaccination. The state public health agency is recommending booster shots adults who completed their first series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago. They're also recommending boosters for those who took the Johnson and Johnson vaccine two months ago.
The CDC also recommends general prevention measures such as wearing a mask in public settings, staying 6 feet from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and frequently washing your hands to protect against COVID-19.