An 18-year-old Aragon man is the third person charged in connection with an investigation into the killings of two Floyd County women in May.
None of the three men arrested are charged with the killings. Alec Heath Brogdon is charged with selling a stolen Glock .380 pistol to Devin Watts back in May. An arrest warrant issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that Brogdon knew the pistol was stolen from Pickens County and that Watts was a convicted felon.
The GBI was called by Rome police in to investigate the slaying of Vanita Nicole Richardson and Truvenia Clarece Campbell -- two half-sisters whose bodies were discovered off the bypass on May 13.
The days immediately following their discovery revealed some details, including the GBI’s determination that the two were killed sometime between the evening of May 12 and the morning of May 13 before being dropped over the side of the Etowah River Bridge on the East Rome Bypass with bags over their heads.
The two were in Richardson’s 1997 gold Toyota Corolla during the evening of May 12, but according to information released on May 20 the car had not been found at that time.
For months now, investigators have sought the public’s help in tracking the car down. It was last seen with the license plate RTJ6295 and is believed to have been in the Metro Atlanta area.
Anyone with any information about the case can contact the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).
Two other men remained in the Floyd County Jail without bond after their arrests in connection with the investigation. One is Devin Lashawn Watts, 36, who reportedly bought the gun from Brogdon and 28-year-old Desmond Lavonta Brown following their arrests as a result of search warrants obtained through leads and tips received by the GBI.
Both arrests stem from searches conducted a the Callier Forest Apartments on Dodd Boulevard on May 18 and 19.
Warrants stated that Watts, who cannot lawfully possess a firearm because of a previous felony conviction, hid the stolen pistol in the closet of apartment J-10 in the Callier Forest Apartments.
He is being held without bond on charges of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brown was originally charged with misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement officers after he reportedly entered a vehicle after being told not to do so by police and then resisted officers before being restrained.
Released on bond, Brown was then re-arrested in Bartow County on drug charges days later. He was transferred to the Floyd County Jail and is currently being held without bond on felony cocaine charges and a probation violation.