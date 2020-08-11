The state reported on Tuesday the death of the third COVID-19 positive Floyd County resident in two weeks.
That death is accompanied by 63 new cases, bringing the county’s two week case total to 451.
There are five local long term care facilities considered as having current outbreaks, according to the Northwest Public Health District spokesperson Logan Boss. That’s defined as at least one resident or two staff members testing positive within the past 28 days.
On the list are Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation Center on Chateau Drive; Renaissance Marquis Retirement Village on Cedartown Highway; Pruitthealth — Rome on Three Mile Road; Chulio Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center on Chulio Road; and Fifth Avenue Health Care on North Fifth Avenue.
According to a report released by the Georgia Department of Community Health, four of those facilities have reported a COVID-19 positive resident’s death.
Neither the DPH or DCH report identifying factors and the two state agencies do not coordinate the release of information.
The DPH releases county by county and state statistics regarding COVID-19 at 3 p.m. daily on its website. The DCH posts a daily report on long term care facilities statewide.
From Monday to Tuesday, the DCH reported two deaths — a resident at Winthrop Health and one at Chulio Hills.
Here are cumulative totals as of Tuesday for the local facilities classified as having current outbreaks:
Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation Center: 20 COVID-19 positive residents, 2 deaths and 9 staff infected. That’s an increase of three residents and one death since Monday.
Renaissance Marquis Retirement Village: One COVID-19 positive resident, one death, no staff infected.
Pruitthealth-Rome: 29 COVID-19 positive residents, one death and 11 staff infected.
Chulio Hills Health and Rehabilitation: 18 COVID-19 positive residents, two deaths and 20 staff infected. The number of resident deaths and staff infected increased by one since Monday.
Fifth Avenue Health Care: Six COVID-19 positive residents, no deaths and eight staff infected.