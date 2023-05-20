Layla Garrett places a flag at the final resting place of Charles Gladden, who served in the U.S. Army. Garrett and several other volunteers from the Greater Rome Board of Realtors visited local cemeteries on Friday morning to place flags on the graves of as many military veterans as they could find ahead of Memorial Day.
The American Legion Post 5 honor guard presents a gun salute and sounded taps in a short ceremony before volunteers placed flags at the graves of military servicemen and women at Eastview Cemetery on Friday morning.
Traci Taylor hands out hundreds of flags to volunteers Friday as they fanned out across Eastview Cemetery to mark the graves of those who served in the military. Taylor started this tradition last year just before Memorial Day out of a desire to honor the veterans buried at local cemeteries so their service would not be forgotten.
Susan Jones was one of the volunteers with the Greater Rome Board of Realtors who took time Friday morning to place flags at the graves of service men and women buried at local cemeteries. Here she’s seen honoring Charles Taylor, who served in the U.S. Army during WWII.
These are just some of the volunteers with the Greater Rome Board of Realtors who placed flags Friday at the graves of military members buried at local cemeteries. This is the second year the group has done it, hoping to remember and honor those who served their country.
Ivy Holt Morris carefully places a flag next to the grave of Wallace Blevins, who served this country as a member of the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
A flag snapping in the wind symbolizes that Cree Kirby’s service with the U.S. Navy during World War II will not be forgotten.
Susan Jones walks through a section of Eastview Cemetery Friday morning looking for the graves of military service men and women to honor and remember by placing a flag next to their headstones.
Hundreds of flags snapped smartly in the cool Friday morning breeze at Eastview Cemetery.
The peaceful silence of the cemetery was disturbed only by figures moving slowly and respectfully from headstone to headstone.
For the second year, volunteers from the Greater Rome Board of Realtors walked around local cemeteries placing thousands of flags at the graves of military servicemen and women ahead of Memorial Day.
Traci Taylor started this tradition last year. Her parents are buried at Eastview Cemetery and she comes out each year to honor her dad’s service by putting a flag at his grave. Henry Grady Taylor served in the Army during World War II.
“I noticed that there were so many veterans buried out here and they don’t have someone to put out a flag for them,” she said. “It broke my heart that some of them have been forgotten or just don’t have anyone to do that for them. The greater Rome Board of Realtors is very active in the community and I thought this is another service we could take on.”
Last year they placed 500 flags. This year, more than 2,600.
After a gun salute and the sounding of Taps by the American Legion Post 5 honor guard, Taylor handed out flags and maps of the cemetery to volunteers who fanned out, scouring the cemetery for markers indicating military service. When they found one, they knelt beside the grave and placed a flag to remember and honor that veteran’s service to the country.
The cemetery seemed to come alive with the movement and colors of the flags in the breeze.
“Every flag symbolizes a living, breathing veteran,” Taylor said. “Every flag means someone served this country and in some cases paid the highest price. I like to come out here after we’re all done and just look at all the flags flying in the breeze. It’s a very powerful sight.”
Taylor said the volunteers aren’t just honoring military members’ service. It also helps families who either don’t know where their loved ones’ graves are located or simply can’t place a flag at the grave themselves.